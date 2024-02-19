LIQUOR SECTOR
NEWS ANALYSIS: What the R10bn Heineken writedown says about SA Inc
The writedown of its SA and Namibian assets is a hangover for the Dutch brewing giant
19 February 2024 - 05:00
The world’s second-largest brewer, Heineken, overpaid for Distell. While the recent writedown of its SA and Namibian assets is barely more than a rounding error for a €50bn behemoth, it does not send out a good message about SA Inc.
Heineken announced on Wednesday it had impaired €491m (R10bn) or 16% of its SA business. This is likely to include some of the Distell brands it bought in 2023 and not just the local beer business and the Namibian brewery that produces Windhoek, among others...
