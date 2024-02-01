MARC HASENFUSS: AVI keeps the faith
There’s a reason the consumer foods group is regarded as JSE royalty — there's just the small matter of its unloved fishing business
It could only happen to me — catching a vicious head cold in the middle of an intense Western Cape heatwave. I blame my wife’s insistence on plunging into the glacial Kommetjie swell at twilight.
At 7am on Saturday, I was still feverish — a mere six hours before the first league tennis game of the season. With reserves in short supply, I could not pull out of the fixture. So, I tried to mend matters as best I could. The first port of call was the dappled chill of the upstairs balcony, where our faithful old hound Dexter usually keeps watch over early-morning comings and goings. Dexter was none too happy to have his lonely vigil disturbed but could sense something was amiss, seeing his best friend so badly buckled and swathed in several of Glodina’s thickest wraps. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.