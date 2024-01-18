Companies / Retail & Consumer

Watches of Switzerland cuts growth forecast

18 January 2024 - 15:58
by Chandini Monnappa and Eva Mathews
Used watches of Swiss manufacturer Rolex are seen at a shop in Zurich, Switzerland. File phooto: ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS
Watches of Switzerland slashed its annual revenue and profit margin forecast on Thursday, as consumers spend less on luxury items amid a cost-of-living squeeze, sending the luxury retailer’s shares down to a more than three-year low.

Shares in the company, which sells brands including Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe, plunged as much as 30%, its steepest one-day drop ever.

The London-listed company now expects full-year 2024 revenue of £1.53bn-£1.55bn, down from its earlier forecast range of £1.65bn-£1.70bn.

Several factors ranging from geopolitical tensions, a slower-than-expected recovery in China after Covid shutdowns, and raging inflation have restricted consumer spending. Luxury brands are particularly hit with a slowdown in demand as high costs make people judicious with discretionary spending.

“The festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers allocating spend to other categories,” CEO Brian Duffy said in a statement.

French luxury group LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Dior brands, privately owned Chanel, and Britain’s Burberry, have all been hit by a slowdown in demand for luxury goods.

On a constant-currency basis, Watches of Switzerland said it now expects revenue growth of 2%-3%, compared with a previously guided range of 8%-11%.

The company also expects profit margins of 8.7%-8.9% for the year, compared with 2023 levels of 10.7%.

Cartier jewellery owner Richemont painted a mixed picture of the luxury sector in its latest results, reporting a sales decline in Europe in what it described as an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.

Reuters

Companies
2 days ago

Demand for luxury foods lifts holiday sales at Sainsbury’s

But shares fall on disappointment that the retailer has not upgraded its profit forecast
Companies
6 days ago

Retailers rush to avoid spring delays after Red Sea attacks

Tensions in Middle East and looming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday sees a scramble for supplies to avoid shortages
Companies
1 week ago
