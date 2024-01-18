Used watches of Swiss manufacturer Rolex are seen at a shop in Zurich, Switzerland. File phooto: ARND WIEGMANN/REUTERS
Watches of Switzerland slashed its annual revenue and profit margin forecast on Thursday, as consumers spend less on luxury items amid a cost-of-living squeeze, sending the luxury retailer’s shares down to a more than three-year low.
Shares in the company, which sells brands including Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe, plunged as much as 30%, its steepest one-day drop ever.
The London-listed company now expects full-year 2024 revenue of £1.53bn-£1.55bn, down from its earlier forecast range of £1.65bn-£1.70bn.
Several factors ranging from geopolitical tensions, a slower-than-expected recovery in China after Covid shutdowns, and raging inflation have restricted consumer spending. Luxury brands are particularly hit with a slowdown in demand as high costs make people judicious with discretionary spending.
“The festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers allocating spend to other categories,” CEO Brian Duffy said in a statement.
French luxury group LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Dior brands, privately owned Chanel, and Britain’s Burberry, have all been hit by a slowdown in demand for luxury goods.
On a constant-currency basis, Watches of Switzerland said it now expects revenue growth of 2%-3%, compared with a previously guided range of 8%-11%.
The company also expects profit margins of 8.7%-8.9% for the year, compared with 2023 levels of 10.7%.
Cartier jewellery owner Richemont painted a mixed picture of the luxury sector in its latest results, reporting a sales decline in Europe in what it described as an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.
Watches of Switzerland cuts growth forecast
Watches of Switzerland slashed its annual revenue and profit margin forecast on Thursday, as consumers spend less on luxury items amid a cost-of-living squeeze, sending the luxury retailer’s shares down to a more than three-year low.
Shares in the company, which sells brands including Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe, plunged as much as 30%, its steepest one-day drop ever.
The London-listed company now expects full-year 2024 revenue of £1.53bn-£1.55bn, down from its earlier forecast range of £1.65bn-£1.70bn.
Several factors ranging from geopolitical tensions, a slower-than-expected recovery in China after Covid shutdowns, and raging inflation have restricted consumer spending. Luxury brands are particularly hit with a slowdown in demand as high costs make people judicious with discretionary spending.
“The festive period was particularly volatile this year for the luxury sector, with consumers allocating spend to other categories,” CEO Brian Duffy said in a statement.
French luxury group LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Dior brands, privately owned Chanel, and Britain’s Burberry, have all been hit by a slowdown in demand for luxury goods.
On a constant-currency basis, Watches of Switzerland said it now expects revenue growth of 2%-3%, compared with a previously guided range of 8%-11%.
The company also expects profit margins of 8.7%-8.9% for the year, compared with 2023 levels of 10.7%.
Cartier jewellery owner Richemont painted a mixed picture of the luxury sector in its latest results, reporting a sales decline in Europe in what it described as an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment.
Reuters
WATCH: Is Amazon on the verge of disrupting local e-commerce?
Demand for luxury foods lifts holiday sales at Sainsbury’s
Retailers rush to avoid spring delays after Red Sea attacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Toy makers shift production from China to cheaper India
Shein seeks Chinese authorities’ nod for planned US IPO, sources say
Fall in luxury demand weighs on Burberry’s profit outlook
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.