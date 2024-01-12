Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fall in luxury demand weighs on Burberry’s profit outlook

UK fashion brand says retail revenue in the 13 weeks to December 30 dropped 7% while comparable store sales fell 4%

12 January 2024 - 10:54
by James Davey and Suban Abdulla
A man walks past a store of luxury brand Burberry at a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
London — British luxury fashion brand Burberry on Friday warned on its full-year profit outlook for the second time in three months, blaming a further slowing in global demand.

The latest warning is a major blow to CEO Jonathan Akeroyd’s turnaround plan as he tries to move upmarket under the creative guidance of designer Daniel Lee, who launched his first collection last September.

Having experienced a deceleration in trading in its key December trading period, Burberry now expects full-year adjusted operating profit in a range between £410m and £460m.

In November, it had said adjusted operating profit would be towards the lower end of analysts’ forecasts at the time of £552m to £668m.

Rivals, led by French luxury leaders LVMH and Kering, have also reported lower demand for high-end goods in key markets including the US, Europe and China as the post-pandemic spree wears off.

Conflict in the Middle East added geopolitical uncertainty to a luxury industry outlook already clouded by inflation, with shoppers in the US and Europe tightening their purse strings while expectations for a strong post-pandemic rebound in China were derailed by a property crisis.

Burberry, whose shares have fallen 39% over the past year, said retail revenue in the 13 weeks to December 30 was down 7% at £706m while comparable store sales fell 4%. They were up 3% in the Asia Pacific region but down 5% in Europe and 15% in the Americas.

Reuters

Hong Kong shops stand empty as top brands leave for mainland China

About half of outlets in glitzy streets once packed with luxury stores that attracted 56-million visitors are vacant, property management companies ...
World
10 months ago

Burberry upbeat over recovery in China as Covid-19 disruptions fade

Upbeat signs as shops reopen and luxury shoppers start returning to Hong Kong and Macau, says CFO
Companies
11 months ago

Demand for luxury foods lifts holiday sales at Sainsbury’s

But shares fall on disappointment that the retailer has not upgraded its profit forecast
Companies
17 hours ago
