PODCAST | Last mile delivery solutions for e-commerce in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Antonio Bruni, CEO of technology and delivery company Picup Technologies.

28 November 2022 - 17:50 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO

Last mile delivery for e-commerce in SA is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

In 2021, Karooooo — owner of vehicle tracking platform Cartrack — acquired 70.1% of Picup, a technology business offering  crowdsourced last-mile delivery services for retailers.

In essence, Picup uses a network of drivers and delivery partners — similar to Uber or Mr D Food — to offer courier and other delivery services to businesses.

Bruni discusses how the business has been operating since being taken over by Karooooo. He says the investment has given Picup the scope to grow its services , with a new and improved offering set to be launched in the coming months. 

Bruni also highlights his firm’s place in the local gig economy, using data to offer a flexible service for customers and how e-commerce growth in SA has been a big driver for their business. 

Topics of discussion include: Picup’s business model; its acquisition by Karooooo; plans for scaling the business; what it takes to manage a large network of drivers; and the growth of e-commerce in SA. 

