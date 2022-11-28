National

SAB expansion to create 25,000 jobs

The R825m investment at Prospecton Brewery in Isipingo will help boost the province

28 November 2022 - 17:47 Mary Papayya

SA Breweries (SAB) announced an R825m expansion on Monday of its Prospecton Brewery in Isipingo, south of Durban, a much-needed injection into the KwaZulu-Natal economy which is set to create 25,000 jobs throughout the value chain.

The investment was widely welcomed as the province recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic and the July 2021 unrest that set the Durban economy back by more than R70bn with nearly 200 deaths. The April 2022 floods dealt a further crippling blow to the beleaguered provincial economy of a further R16bn and the loss of another 459 lives...

