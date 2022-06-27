NEW ANALYSIS: Pushing e-commerce adoption through last-mile delivery
Getting online orders to customers can be an issue in secondary towns and rural areas
27 June 2022 - 05:10
Amazon’s expected entry into the SA market in 2023 brings into question whether local logistics infrastructure, particularly last-mile delivery, has reached a place where it can fully cater to the needs of online retailers and contribute to broader e-commerce growth in the country.
During the Covid-19 pandemic e-commerce more than doubled in size, but it still makes up only a small portion of total retail sales. By some estimates, this number is below 5%. While access to the internet and premium banking services have kept some from participating in the online shopping revolution, the practicalities of getting goods to less developed areas in SA remains a drag on e-commerce use...
