With last-mile delivery logistics having become one of the highest growth sectors globally, JSE-listed, Stor-Age partnered with Picup, a digital native technology business, to launch the first delivery hub in November at one of its properties in Craighall, Johannesburg.
This followed a successful pilot project with Picup in Stellenbosch, whereby Stor-Age uses its existing properties as a consolidation point for Picup network to deliver packages to the end-user within a 10km-20km radius...
Stor-Age places stock in uncontested last-mile delivery logistics sector
Stor-Age has three last-mile delivery hubs, operating in Cresta, Brooklyn and Kempton Park
