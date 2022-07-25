×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Stor-Age places stock in uncontested last-mile delivery logistics sector

Stor-Age has three last-mile delivery hubs, operating in Cresta, Brooklyn and Kempton Park

BL Premium
25 July 2022 - 13:15 Denise Mhlanga

With last-mile delivery logistics having become one of the highest growth sectors globally, JSE-listed, Stor-Age partnered with Picup, a digital native technology business, to launch the first delivery hub in November at one of its properties in Craighall, Johannesburg.

This followed a successful pilot project with Picup in Stellenbosch, whereby Stor-Age uses its existing properties as a consolidation point for Picup network to deliver packages to the end-user within a 10km-20km radius...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.