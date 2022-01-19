Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo grows third-quarter revenue by a fifth amid sustained growth streak Revenue rose by a quarter in constant-currency terms in the three months to end-November, with subscribers up 18% year on year B L Premium

Karooooo, the new holding company for vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack, says it maintained its subscriber growth streak in its third quarter to end-November, though its profits were under some pressure as it ramped up its sales and marketing spend.

Total revenue increased 22% to R720m in the three months to end-November, the group said on Wednesday, with subscribers growing 18% to 1.47-million...