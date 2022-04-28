Companies / Telecoms & Technology Karooooo declares dividend despite drop in profits Karooooo is positioning itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service platform that offers real-time data analytics to the transport and logistics sectors B L Premium

Vehicle tracking and fleet management business Karooooo declared a dividend of 60 US cents per share, despite a drop in profits and earnings per share as it faced headwinds such as the Covid-19 pandemic and one-off costs.

The earnings per share of the holding company of vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack decreased 3% from R15.65 to R15.24, and profits fell 4.1% from R497.4m to R476.6m. Excluding one-off costs, earnings per share grew 1% to R15.76...