Karooooo declares dividend despite drop in profits
Karooooo is positioning itself as a leading global mobility software-as-a-service platform that offers real-time data analytics to the transport and logistics sectors
28 April 2022 - 12:12
Vehicle tracking and fleet management business Karooooo declared a dividend of 60 US cents per share, despite a drop in profits and earnings per share as it faced headwinds such as the Covid-19 pandemic and one-off costs.
The earnings per share of the holding company of vehicle recovery and fleet management group Cartrack decreased 3% from R15.65 to R15.24, and profits fell 4.1% from R497.4m to R476.6m. Excluding one-off costs, earnings per share grew 1% to R15.76...
