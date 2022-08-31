×

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild slashes dividend as group expects tougher times

The effects of the July 2021 unrest have lingered and consumers spent less on home improvement with Covid-19 lockdowns easing

31 August 2022 - 12:07 Nico Gous

Building materials retailer Cashbuild reduced its final dividend by more than two-thirds for the year to end-June as the effects of unrest in July 2021 lingered and consumers spent less on home improvement with Covid-19 lockdowns easing

“Management expects trading conditions to remain challenging due to subdued prospects, both in SA as well as globally. Unstable market conditions and inflationary pressures are a reality, impacting the affordability of products and placing pressure on sales growth,” CEO Werner de Jager said on Wednesday...

