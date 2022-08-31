Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
Building materials retailer Cashbuild reduced its final dividend by more than two-thirds for the year to end-June as the effects of unrest in July 2021 lingered and consumers spent less on home improvement with Covid-19 lockdowns easing
“Management expects trading conditions to remain challenging due to subdued prospects, both in SA as well as globally. Unstable market conditions and inflationary pressures are a reality, impacting the affordability of products and placing pressure on sales growth,” CEO Werner de Jager said on Wednesday...
Cashbuild slashes dividend as group expects tougher times
The effects of the July 2021 unrest have lingered and consumers spent less on home improvement with Covid-19 lockdowns easing
