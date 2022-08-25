×

Italtile eyes threat of gas price surge

25 August 2022 - 15:07 Nico Gous

SA’s biggest retailer and manufacturer of tiles, Italtile, is closely watching a possible jump in pipeline gas prices that could hit the affordability of its products and its margins.

The firm is waiting for an announcement from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) and Sasol that could see prices almost double — a scenario that would further squeeze consumers battling with interest-rate hikes and what Italtile CEO Lance Foxcroft calls “deteriorating political, social and economic conditions”...

