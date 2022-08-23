×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cashbuild flags earnings fall as it counts cost of looting

Looting hit more than 10% of Cashbuild’s store base, and the company is also facing a waning Covid-19 home-improvement boom

BL Premium
23 August 2022 - 11:24 Karl Gernetzky

SA’s biggest building materials retailer, Cashbuild, has flagged an up to 35% fall in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for its 2022 year, hit by violent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, as well as the crumbling of the pandemic-induced home improvement boom.

HEPS are expected to fall between 30% and 35% to as low as 1,867.2c, the firm said in a trading update, which would be about 2.2% below pre-pandemic levels...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.