Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Cosatu supports high inflation, otherwise why support a government whose policies and behaviour cause high inflation?
In a parliamentary hearing soon after the dismissal of her rescission bid, she had to listen to testimony of her alleged cruelty to staff
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
The food services group raises its dividend for the year 75% to R7 per share, with profits rising by more than half to above pre-pandemic levels
Cosatu and Saftu members protest at cost of living as inflation rate in July accelerates to 7.8%
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Biden announced $3bn in military aid for Ukraine in largest tranche of security assistance to date
Chilean import Allende scores 13 minutes before final whistle to seal 3-0 Premiership win
The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Luxury goods retailer Richemont has sold just over half of its loss-making online retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP), a move that comes amid criticism from European activist shareholder Bluebell about that division.
The luxury group chaired by billionaire Johann Rupert said Farfetch, a British-Portuguese online luxury retailer, will buy 47.5% of the fashion retailer and Middle Eastern partner Alabbar will buy 3.2%...
Richemont frees itself from half its online problem child
Sale of 47.5% stake in online YOOX Net-A-Porter comes amid criticism of the luxury goods company’s ownership structure
