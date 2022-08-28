In the months leading up to its demise, troubled medical scheme Health Squared blew millions of rands of members’ contributions on marketing campaigns, exorbitant trustee fees and other non-essential ...
JSE-listed Distell, whose takeover by Dutch brewing giant Heineken is imminent, expects a tougher 2023, saying government, business and labour had to work together for economic structural reforms to be implemented as fast as possible.
In an interview after the release of what was likely Distell’s last annual results as a listed company, CEO Richard Rushton said it was “difficult to say how tough 2023 will be but I don’t think we have seen the full effect of inflation play out on household incomes”...
Heineken tie up expected to be growth catalyst for Distell
But CEO of group set to delist from JSE anticipates tough year ahead for SA
