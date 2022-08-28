×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Heineken tie up expected to be growth catalyst for Distell

But CEO of group set to delist from JSE anticipates tough year ahead for SA

BL Premium
28 August 2022 - 07:33

JSE-listed Distell, whose takeover by Dutch brewing giant Heineken is imminent, expects a tougher 2023, saying government, business and labour had to work together for economic structural reforms to be implemented as fast as possible.

In an interview after the release of what was likely Distell’s last annual results as a listed company, CEO Richard Rushton said it was “difficult to say how tough 2023 will be but I don’t think we have seen the full effect of inflation play out on household incomes”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.