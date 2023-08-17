Defensive portfolio supports growth at Resilient Reit
Retail turnover grows by 6.4% for 12-month period to the end of June
17 August 2023 - 05:00
JSE-listed Resilient Reit says though consumers are under pressure because of a challenging macroeconomic environment, owning dominant malls helps and can be seen in its rising retail sales and footfall.
On a 12-month rolling period, comparable retail sales grew by 6.4% to the end of June. Sales improved by 2.9% in the four months to April and by 3.6% for the six months to June. Foot traffic increased by 6.3%...
