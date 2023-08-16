Cape Town CBD attracts R3.55bn property investment in 2022
Good governance, stable power supply, semigration and demand bode well for investment in sector
16 August 2023 - 06:30
The Cape Town central business district (CBD), which has recovered rapidly from the Covid-19 pandemic, attracted R3.555bn in property investment in 2022, including developments and redevelopments.
Businesses returned readily to the CBD as they saw the locality as a large concentrated and active market for their goods and services...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.