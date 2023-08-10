Capital & Regional eyes acquisition of mall in Scotland for £40m
The company says the deal will be partly funded by an equity raise of about £25m and a new debt facility
10 August 2023 - 10:15
Capital & Regional is looking to buy a shopping centre in Scotland to add to its portfolio of community shopping centres in the UK, with the help of its majority shareholder, SA property company Growthpoint.
The company, valued at about R2.3bn on the JSE, said on Thursday that it had entered into an agreement to buy The Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh for £40m, which will be partly funded with an equity raise of about £25m and a new debt facility...
