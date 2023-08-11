Q&A: Transcend Residential Property Fund CEO Myles Kritzinger on residential rentals
11 August 2023 - 05:00
JSE-listed Transcend Residential Property Fund, which services the low-to-middle-income segment of SA’s affordable rental market (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/property/2023-07-27-transcend-revels-in-high-rental-demand/), expects its portfolio performance metrics to improve amid a challenging environment.
Transcend is a specialist residential real estate investment trust (Reit) with a portfolio of 21 properties, and more than 4,000 residential units valued at R2.22bn in Gauteng and Cape Town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.