Johannesburg records highest office vacancy rates in SA
Current vacancies translate to R2.8bn annually in potential gross rental income, according to Sapoa
04 July 2023 - 17:17
Johannesburg recorded a higher percentage of office vacancies than the national average during the second quarter of 2023, as a sluggish economy resulted in reduced demand for space in the country's economic hub.
Though property owners continue to offer attractive tenant installation allowances and longer beneficial occupation periods for longer leases, subletting activity is diluting demand for existing vacant space...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now