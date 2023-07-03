Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Nike sits on $8.5bn mountain of unsold stock with its share price down 37% from its peak in November 2020
After six months of 2023, the aggregate market for all vehicles was 265,824 — 4.8% ahead of the 253,540 in June 2022
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Canal+ now owns the largest chunk of MultiChoice after aggressively buying up shares since 2020
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
It was the best half-year for billionaires since the back half of 2020, when the economy rebounded from a Covid-induced slump.
Racers and managers decry the failure to police limits in ‘most technological of sports’
Limited-edition Benz is blinged-up and costs R4.7m
JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate’s industrial property portfolio recorded 2.2% like-for-like net profit income (NPI) for the six months ended June.
“The industrial property portfolio remains resilient with strong rental growth from escalating leases,” said CEO Rory Mackey during a pre-close presentation on Friday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rental growth lifts SA Corporate
Long-term leases in Gauteng properties drove growth for the six months to the end of June
JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate’s industrial property portfolio recorded 2.2% like-for-like net profit income (NPI) for the six months ended June.
“The industrial property portfolio remains resilient with strong rental growth from escalating leases,” said CEO Rory Mackey during a pre-close presentation on Friday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.