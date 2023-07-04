SCA rules that student accommodation is not a ‘home’ in an eviction procedure
Judge Nelisa Mali said all the students ‘came from homes’ and student housing did not replace that, meaning they would not be homeless
04 July 2023 - 16:45
Being asked to leave a student residence can’t be viewed in the same way as being evicted from a home. This distinction was made by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after students refused to vacate their residence, claiming legal protections that concerned homelessness prevention.
In 2020, 90 Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students took up residence in New Market Junction. Stay at South Point Properties (SSPP), which owns and manages the residence, leased the property. The students were allocated accommodation until November 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now