Calgro M3 mulls changing dividend policy after record profit

The affordable housing and memorial parks developer declared no payout despite its strong 2023 results

15 May 2023 - 10:59 Nico Gous

Affordable housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 is considering changing its dividend policy due to it declaring no dividend after its greatest net profit yet in its latest annual results.

“In light of the strong financial performance, Calgro M3 is actively exploring adopting a dividend policy within the next year, as we continue to prioritise delivering value to our shareholders,” CEO Wikus Lategan said on Monday...

