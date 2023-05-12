Companies / Property

Deutsche Konsum lowers full-year forecast

The JSE-listed real estate investment trust is feeling the bite of greater interest rate expenses

12 May 2023 - 12:29 Nico Gous

JSE-listed German real estate investment trust (Reit) Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG (DKR) lowered its forecast for funds from operations (FFO), often used as an indicator of a Reit’s performance, by about one-tenth for the rest of its financial year, because of higher interest rate expectations and “unexpectedly few acquisitions”.

As a result, the company, valued at R4.2bn on the JSE, said in its interim results that it now expects FFO of €36m-€39m (R757.1m-R820.1m)...

