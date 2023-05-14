Companies / Property

Commercial property growth expected to slow, says FNB

Capital growth and total returns set to decline while vacancy rates increase

14 May 2023 - 17:28 Denise Mhlanga

It will be a tough year for commercial property demand and growth due to a weak economy and increased load-shedding as property owners battle high operating costs. 

Though the industrial property sector will continue to outperform the retail and office property sectors, demand for this asset class may have been peaking for some time as rising interest rates and a weakening economy take their toll, according to FNB...

