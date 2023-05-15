Business Day TV speaks to Unum hedge fund manager Loyiso Mpeta
What censure for judge Denise Fisher after Supreme Court of Appeal finding?
Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
However, the US software giant still faces a battle to clinch the world’s biggest gaming industry takeover
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day companies reporter Nico Gous
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries
Hammer blow for the military and allies, but they could still shape the new government
How a young Gary Kirsten scored a ton with the help of the scorers
The brawny Ranger Raptor is simply the fastest and most off-road-capable bakkie there is
Calgro M3 has delivered record earnings. The group reports that headline earnings per share rose by 45%, its highest ever. Despite the strong showing, Calgro M3 has decided against paying out a dividend, saying it plans to change its payout policy. Business Day TV caught up with company CEO Wikus Lategan.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Calgro M3 reports record earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan
Calgro M3 has delivered record earnings. The group reports that headline earnings per share rose by 45%, its highest ever. Despite the strong showing, Calgro M3 has decided against paying out a dividend, saying it plans to change its payout policy. Business Day TV caught up with company CEO Wikus Lategan.
