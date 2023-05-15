Companies / Property

WATCH: Calgro M3 reports record earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan

15 May 2023 - 20:56
Calgro M3 is the developer of South Hills in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3 has delivered record earnings. The group reports that  headline earnings per share rose by 45%, its highest ever. Despite the strong showing, Calgro M3 has decided against paying out a dividend, saying it plans to change its payout policy. Business Day TV caught up with company CEO Wikus Lategan.

