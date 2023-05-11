Companies / Property

Futuregrowth Community Property Fund grows portfolio to over R7bn

The unlisted entity invests in township and rural malls, servicing low- to middle-income households

11 May 2023 - 18:45 Denise Mhlanga

Retail specialist and unlisted entity Futuregrowth Community Property Fund (Comprop), which invests in township and rural malls on behalf of its clients, predominantly pension funds, has grown its portfolio to over R7.3bn from about R100m in 1996.

The fund acquires dominant shopping centres with strong national tenants that have the ability to sustainably grow income over the long term, resulting in asset capital appreciation...

