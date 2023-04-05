Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The institution is streamlining and upgrading to meet challenges in new global context and to guard against political excesses
SA has courted criticism from the US and its allies for refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and holding the naval exercise with several Russian and Chinese vessels
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Technology group is now ‘a normal business’, says CEO Stephen van Coller
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Taipei says a Chinese aircraft carrier group was near island ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting in California
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Who needs cyborg soldiers if you already have millions of wheeled, programmable conveyances roaming the planet?
UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial (MLI) assets providing workspaces for small- and medium-sized businesses is now a 100% MLI business after the sale of its last non-MLI asset.
Five years ago, the company started the transition to become a fully MLI-focused business through selling non-MLI assets which have achieved more than £600m to date...
Industrials Reit becomes the only 100% listed MLI business in the UK
This follows the completion of a five-year transition with sales of non-MLI assets achieving more than £600m
UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial (MLI) assets providing workspaces for small- and medium-sized businesses is now a 100% MLI business after the sale of its last non-MLI asset.
Five years ago, the company started the transition to become a fully MLI-focused business through selling non-MLI assets which have achieved more than £600m to date...
