Industrials Reit becomes the only 100% listed MLI business in the UK

This follows the completion of a five-year transition with sales of non-MLI assets achieving more than £600m

05 April 2023 - 19:51 Denise Mhlanga

UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial (MLI) assets providing workspaces for small- and medium-sized businesses is now a 100% MLI business after the sale of its last non-MLI asset.

Five years ago, the company started the transition to become a fully MLI-focused business through selling non-MLI assets which have achieved more than £600m to date...

