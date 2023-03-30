Companies / Property

Property investors bank on the Western Cape

The province remains a viable investment locality thanks to good governance and infrastructure investments


30 March 2023 - 16:00 Denise Mhlanga

Property fund Spear Reit is looking at cashing in on a boom in semigration to the Western Cape, targeting growing its portfolio in the province from R4.5bn now to R15bn.

The group, which is based in the Western Cape, said the province is an investment node of choice, and a migration destination for people and companies searching for a more attractive and economically viable location...

