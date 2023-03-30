Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
The Competition Commission has made several errors in its report on food prices
The correctional services commissioner confirmed the rapist and murderer was assisted in his escape despite G4S’s denials
Former president says the ruling party’s actions suggest it has something to hide and doesn’t want parliament to find out
Bloomberg survey reveals the industry is ripe for dealmaking
Major central banks including the US Fed, ECB and Bank of England have all upped rates in the past couple of weeks
The proposed amendments fall short of the mandate to drive meaningful participation and may even have the opposite effect
Bill awaiting approval by President Yoweri Museveni will force companies to report homosexual people
Trainer and jockey need a strategy with their big race runner Good Council
Sonos surpasses itself with Era 100, while Era 300 sets the tone for the future of music listening
Property fund Spear Reit is looking at cashing in on a boom in semigration to the Western Cape, targeting growing its portfolio in the province from R4.5bn now to R15bn.
The group, which is based in the Western Cape, said the province is an investment node of choice, and a migration destination for people and companies searching for a more attractive and economically viable location...
Property investors bank on the Western Cape
The province remains a viable investment locality thanks to good governance and infrastructure investments
