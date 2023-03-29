Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
The only way increase can be paid is by cutting allocations to other government departments, and then probably only on a short-term basis
National Skills Fund has been plagued by maladministration, fraud and corruption
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
The regulator first initiated its cancellation project to deal with inactive retirement funds in 2007 and faced numerous legal battles along the way.
Business Day TV spoke to Hilary Joffe, editor-at-large for Business Day
Regulator Itac is responsible for enforcing and monitoring duties on imports and exports
Moscow believes the company’s decision should not affect overall shipments from the country, the world’s biggest wheat exporter
Stefanos Tsitsipas is less successful, being sent home after he was beaten by Karen Khachanov
With 745kW V12 hybrid power the supercar is the most potent Lambo ever made
Indluplace, a residential real estate investment trust (Reit), says vacancies across its portfolio are decreasing due to several leasing initiatives.
After rising slightly in December, vacancies have come down. Since the onset of the new calendar year, leasing activity has been the highest in years...
Indluplace sees uptick in leasing activity
Portfolio occupancies stood at 94% in March with rental collections edging closer to 100%
