Indluplace sees uptick in leasing activity

Portfolio occupancies stood at 94% in March with rental collections edging closer to 100%

29 March 2023 - 18:43 Denise Mhlanga

Indluplace, a residential real estate investment trust (Reit), says vacancies across its portfolio are decreasing due to several leasing initiatives.

After rising slightly in December, vacancies have come down. Since the onset of the new calendar year, leasing activity has been the highest in years...

