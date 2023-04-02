Companies / Property

Alleyroads to build 1,000 low-cost apartments in Joburg to cut housing gap

Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong is the first of a number the developer plans to build with R325m in funding received in 2022

02 April 2023 - 17:46 Denise Mhlanga

Alleyroads, one of SA’s largest low-cost housing developers and build-to-rent specialists, received R325m in funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, in 2022.

The funds will enable Alleyroads to build 1, 000 low-cost apartments in Johannesburg to reduce the city’s housing gap...

