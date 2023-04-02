The move comes ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting and is expected to push up prices
Despite government promises to eradicate pit toilets, nearly 3,000 SA state schools lack proper sanitation infrastructure, risking the health and safety of pupils and teachers
There's no new cash for the R37.4bn public service pay deal, Treasury warns
Official opposition hopes to persuade smaller parties to join hands to topple governing alliance
Public Service Pension Fund’s decision to reinvite those that tendered to compete for the same tender is found to be flawed
Sars and Treasury to announce tax collected for the 2022/23 financial year on Monday
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Michael Cohen’s potential role follows 15-year arc from loyal defender to outspoken antagonist
Playing in his 50th ODI, Markram knocked up a first 100 in a format suited to his technique.
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
Alleyroads, one of SA’s largest low-cost housing developers and build-to-rent specialists, received R325m in funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, in 2022.
The funds will enable Alleyroads to build 1, 000 low-cost apartments in Johannesburg to reduce the city’s housing gap...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Alleyroads to build 1,000 low-cost apartments in Joburg to cut housing gap
Inkanyezi Village in Katlehong is the first of a number the developer plans to build with R325m in funding received in 2022
Alleyroads, one of SA’s largest low-cost housing developers and build-to-rent specialists, received R325m in funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, in 2022.
The funds will enable Alleyroads to build 1, 000 low-cost apartments in Johannesburg to reduce the city’s housing gap...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.