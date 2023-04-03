Companies / Property

Hammerson sells minority stake in two French assets for €164m

The company is targeting £500m in disposals by the end of 2023 to strengthen its balance sheet and realign its portfolio

03 April 2023 - 20:24

Hammerson, the UK-based owner of premium retail assets in Europe, has sold its 25% stake in Italie Deux, a shopping centre in central Paris, and the adjacent 100%-owned Italik extension for €164m.

The sale to Ingka Centres represents a 4% discount to the December 31 book value and a net equivalent yield of 5%, with the sale proceeds to be used to reduce net debt...

