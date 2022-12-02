Companies / Property

Industrials Reit posts record rental growth

02 December 2022 - 11:43 Denise Mhlanga
UPDATED 05 December 2022 - 19:02

UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multi-let industrial (MLI) assets providing workspaces for small and medium-sized businesses, says demand for space has resulted in rising market rentals across its portfolio.

For the six months to end-September, average market rentals increased by 29% on new leases and renewals, the highest growth rate achieved to date. ..

