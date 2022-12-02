Companies / Property

Delta sells office block in Pietermaritzburg as part of turnaround

BL Premium
02 December 2022 - 05:04 Nico Gous

Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, has sold one of its properties in Pietermaritzburg as part of its strategy to offload assets that it deems to be no longer useful.

DMFT Property Developers is buying Capital Towers in Pietermaritzburg for R65.6m from the company, which is valued at R193m on the JSE...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.