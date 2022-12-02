Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
How the ANC handles — or mishandles — the Phala Phala affair will have implications for the 2024 general election
Colleague Mulao Lamula defends public protector to panel considering her fitness to hold office
The options are getting fewer for the president, the party and the country
The sale is part of the JSE-listed company’s strategy to offload non-performing assets
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Charles Michel says they also discussed trade relations, the climate, human rights and Covid-19 recovery
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
A dysfunctional comedy, a tribute by a famous son to a father, reject MI5 agents and an adaptation of ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’
Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, has sold one of its properties in Pietermaritzburg as part of its strategy to offload assets that it deems to be no longer useful.
DMFT Property Developers is buying Capital Towers in Pietermaritzburg for R65.6m from the company, which is valued at R193m on the JSE...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Delta sells office block in Pietermaritzburg as part of turnaround
Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, has sold one of its properties in Pietermaritzburg as part of its strategy to offload assets that it deems to be no longer useful.
DMFT Property Developers is buying Capital Towers in Pietermaritzburg for R65.6m from the company, which is valued at R193m on the JSE...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.