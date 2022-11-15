Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Nepi Rockcastle, owner of premier shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is buying a new shopping centre in Poland. The move forms part of its investment strategy to increase the concentration of its portfolio in countries with investment-grade rating and focus on core dominant properties.
The company, valued at R59.54bn on the JSE, will buy the Atrium Copernicus Shopping Centre in Toruń, about 200km northwest of Warsaw, for €127m (R2.27bn), including the connecting development plot, from Atrium Retail. ..
Nepi Rockcastle buys new shopping centre in Poland
The mall is expected to generate a net operating income of R171.6m annually in the medium term
