Cape Town industrial property rentals rise on short supply

Investors welcome much better-than-expected US CPI data, raising hopes the Fed will take a more dovish stance on rates
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Energy minister says IPPs and green sources play only a support role for now
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Infinite Partners will comprise key members the Ethos mid-market fund's investment team
Capital asset spending is the fastest-growing expenditure item in SA’s budget
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
Rentals of well-located Cape Town industrial properties have risen substantially, in some cases as much as 10%-15%, thanks to strong demand and limited supply of new buildings.
“We anticipate that existing industrial stock will continue to see sustained demand, especially as there is some evidence of companies looking to enter or grow their footprint in Cape Town compared to Johannesburg,” Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint regional asset manager for the Western Cape, told Business Day...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cape Town industrial property rentals rise on short supply
Growth of up to 10%-15% in some well-placed buildings, instances, says Growthpoint
Rentals of well-located Cape Town industrial properties have risen substantially, in some cases as much as 10%-15%, thanks to strong demand and limited supply of new buildings.
“We anticipate that existing industrial stock will continue to see sustained demand, especially as there is some evidence of companies looking to enter or grow their footprint in Cape Town compared to Johannesburg,” Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint regional asset manager for the Western Cape, told Business Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.