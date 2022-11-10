×

Companies / Property

Cape Town industrial property rentals rise on short supply

Growth of up to 10%-15% in some well-placed buildings, instances, says Growthpoint

10 November 2022 - 20:30 Denise Mhlanga

Rentals of well-located Cape Town industrial properties have risen substantially, in some cases as much as 10%-15%, thanks to strong demand and limited supply of new buildings. 

“We anticipate that existing industrial stock will continue to see sustained demand, especially as there is some evidence of companies looking to enter or grow their footprint in Cape Town compared to Johannesburg,” Timothy Irvine, Growthpoint regional asset manager for the Western Cape, told Business Day...

