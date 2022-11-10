It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
How is it that the 105-year-old retailer can’t seem to kick its Michael Mark habit?
Democrats bucked dire forecasts in national races, clinched governors’ races in states seen as crucial to the next election in 2024, and passed left-leaning measures
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
Redefine Properties, one of the JSE’s biggest property guns, appeared on multiple stock-pick lists earlier this year. That came on the back of a double-digit dividend yield and management making impressive strides to streamline the portfolio and repair an overstretched balance sheet.
Yet the real estate investment trust (Reit) is still trading at a 43% discount to NAV. And despite delivering a decent set of results this week — distributable income is up 26% for the year to August — there’s been little movement in the share price...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LISTED PROPERTY
Redefine: cheapest Reiton the JSE?
Listed property has been losing out to bonds and offshore equities, but there’s value to be had for patient investors
Redefine Properties, one of the JSE’s biggest property guns, appeared on multiple stock-pick lists earlier this year. That came on the back of a double-digit dividend yield and management making impressive strides to streamline the portfolio and repair an overstretched balance sheet.
Yet the real estate investment trust (Reit) is still trading at a 43% discount to NAV. And despite delivering a decent set of results this week — distributable income is up 26% for the year to August — there’s been little movement in the share price...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.