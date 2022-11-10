×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

LISTED PROPERTY

Redefine: cheapest Reiton the JSE?

Listed property has been losing out to bonds and offshore equities, but there’s value to be had for patient investors

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Redefine Properties, one of the JSE’s biggest property guns, appeared on multiple stock-pick lists earlier this year. That came on the back of a double-digit dividend yield and management making impressive strides to streamline the portfolio and repair an overstretched balance sheet.

Yet the real estate investment trust (Reit) is still trading at a 43% discount to NAV. And despite delivering a decent set of results this week — distributable income is up 26% for the year to August — there’s been little movement in the share price...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.