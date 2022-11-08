×

Companies / Property

Hammerson reports high occupancies across its portfolio

Net rental income has benefited from strong leasing performance and improved collections

08 November 2022 - 13:01 Denise Mhlanga

Hammerson, UK-based landlord and owner of premium retail assets, says demand for space is high, with group occupancies reaching 95%, including the Cergy extension.

In the trading update for the third quarter of 2022, Hammerson said rent collections to date are at 93% and are expected to improve further for the full year...

