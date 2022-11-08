US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday
In almost all cases of corruption there is a giver and a taker of bribes or questionable tenders
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s nomination has riled several ANC NEC members as she left the ANC for Cope in 2009
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
Former prime minister is determined to end the corruption-tainted administration of Ismail Sabri Yaakob — even if it means teaming up with longtime rival Anwar Ibrahim
‘It’s a football club for Muslim women to come and feel free and relaxed and be able to play in their attire,’ Kamara Davis says
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Hammerson, UK-based landlord and owner of premium retail assets, says demand for space is high, with group occupancies reaching 95%, including the Cergy extension.
In the trading update for the third quarter of 2022, Hammerson said rent collections to date are at 93% and are expected to improve further for the full year...
Hammerson reports high occupancies across its portfolio
Net rental income has benefited from strong leasing performance and improved collections
