Yield pulls in listed property sector investors

Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property at Stanlib, said it appeared that local fund managers have sold down SA-focused property stocks in recent months in a bid to increase exposure to rand hedge counters.

"We expect the trend to continue. There is now a general preference for offshore property stocks, or for local ones that are expanding into offshore markets," he said.

Ndlovu said clear evidence of this was that book builds by offshore property stocks have been oversubscribed while those with 100% SA-based portfolios have generally struggled to meet capital raising targets.

Liliane Barnard, CEO of Metope Investment Managers, said the fact there are so many more investment alternatives to choose from nowadays that offer compelling returns, has necessitated property fund managers to become more circumspect in their capital allocations. "The strong support for property stocks looking to expand offshore portfolios has been driven by the desire for currency and geographic diversification," Barnard said.

Renewed appetite for rand hedge property offerings had probably been further fuelled by SA’s political climate, said Ian Anderson, chief investment officer at Bridge Fund Managers.