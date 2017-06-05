Yield pulls in listed property sector investors

South African investors are still chasing yield, judging by the hefty R11bn in fresh capital raised by the listed property sector year to date through rights offers and private placements. Most of the money invested in the sector has gone to offshore property counters.
The largest capital raisings successfully concluded so far in 2017 have been by Greenbay Properties, which owns shopping centres in Slovenia and Portugal, Polish-focused Echo Polska Properties, MAS Real Estate and Investec Australia Property Fund (read the table).
The uptick in support for real estate listings that generate 100% of their earnings offshore suggests investors are becoming increasingly cautious about the outlook for local property stocks.
Property analysts said on Friday SA’s credit downgrades, the weak economic growth outlook and ongoing political uncertainty had prompted renewed interest in rand hedge counters of which JSE investors now have close to 20 to choose from.
Ten years ago, South Africans who wanted exposure to foreign real estate markets had only one option on the JSE, UK mall owner Liberty International, now Intu Properties.
Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property at Stanlib, said it appeared that local fund managers have sold down SA-focused property stocks in recent months in a bid to increase exposure to rand hedge counters.
"We expect the trend to continue. There is now a general preference for offshore property stocks, or for local ones that are expanding into offshore markets," he said.
Ndlovu said clear evidence of this was that book builds by offshore property stocks have been oversubscribed while those with 100% SA-based portfolios have generally struggled to meet capital raising targets.
Liliane Barnard, CEO of Metope Investment Managers, said the fact there are so many more investment alternatives to choose from nowadays that offer compelling returns, has necessitated property fund managers to become more circumspect in their capital allocations. "The strong support for property stocks looking to expand offshore portfolios has been driven by the desire for currency and geographic diversification," Barnard said.
Renewed appetite for rand hedge property offerings had probably been further fuelled by SA’s political climate, said Ian Anderson, chief investment officer at Bridge Fund Managers.
