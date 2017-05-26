Sereit nears its investment target

Schroder European Real Estate (Sereit), which invests in high-growth European cities is close to reaching the full investment target it made when it listed on the JSE in December 2015.

Sereit fund manager Tony Smedley said the company still had €30m left to invest, meaning it was nearing its full investment target.

That followed after its initial public offering in December 2015 and subsequent equity placements. It had invested €209m since it listed.

Sereit reported an interim profit of €4.2m for the six months to March.

Its net asset value provided a total return of 2.5% on the previous period, which ended on September 30 2016.

During the period, the company also bought an office building in Paris for €30m.

The investment is expected to yield income of 9.5%.

The company said its portfolio was now valued at 6.7% above its purchase price.

Sereit declared a dividend of 2.2 euro cents per share, a 29% increase on the previous half-year period.

Active investment has enabled the company to increase its dividend by 29% compared to the prior half year and make further progress on delivering its target 5.5% dividend yield once fully invested.

Sereit also announced its first Spanish acquisition this week. The company bought a shopping centre in Seville, Spain, in a joint venture worth about €52.5m.

Schroder is a rand hedge for South African investors, focuses on European cities and promises consistent income payouts, as opposed to seeking market-beating capital growth.

It has managed to complete its first deal in Spain, one of Europe’s strongly recovering economies. Spain’s economy grew 3.2% in 2016 and 3.2% in 2015.

Schroder’s portion of the shopping centre was worth €26.3m, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.2%.

It is the first addition to the portfolio outside the core markets of France and Germany. Smedley said Seville was an attractive market, given its status as a tourist destination.

Speaking about investing in Spain, Smedley said Sereit had been attracted to high-growth cities in the country. One of these was Sevilla, which had been growing quicker than Spain itself had been.

"We like Spain and have been looking there for some time. "We are seeking investments that offer a good initial yield and income growth potential.

"We have considered petrol-filling stations and other assets in the highest-growth region of Spain which is in the north," said Smedley. "Investors are seeking size and liquidity as opposed to smaller diversified funds and this is one of the reasons that we intend to grow quickly in Spain," he said.

Chris Segar of Ivy Asset Management said Schroder was a compelling investment for retail investors.

"Schroder has a solid track-record in property asset management, and dedicated property teams on the ground across many regions of continental Europe, with teams based in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Zurich, Luxembourg and Stockholm," said Segar.

"Their good property expertise and broad coverage enables them to actively seek out opportunities, such as properties with decent rental or vacancy reversions, and to take advantage of the large gap between property investment yields and government yields," he said.