Which growth deals are on Hammerson’s radar?
The group to exchange contracts for the sale of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks to clients of BMO
Hammerson, which is the largest property stock on the JSE, is considered by analysts one of the most undervalued stocks with significant upside potential, is recycling capital.
The European shopping centre group announced on Friday that it had exchanged contracts for the sale of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet, to clients of BMO Real Estate Partners for £80m, having transformed the retail offer since acquisition and significantly increased rents.
The group said it was looking to invest in growth opportunities, having bought the Westwood park in 2002. The retail park covers 24,900m² in Kent in the southeast of England
Hammerson acquired Westwood Retail Park in 2002 and repositioned the asset through extensions and tenant engineering. The adjacent Westwood Gateway site was built in 2005 and additions were made in 2009 and 2016.
Since acquisition, more than 15,000m² of new floor space has been added and the rental income earned has increased more than 200%.
The £80m sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5% and is slightly below the December 2016 book value.
CEO David Atkins said the parks had been strong investments for Hammerson, which was moving into larger growth opportunities. "We continue to actively manage our retail park portfolio, realising proceeds to recycle into higher growth opportunities. We are progressing with our planned disposal programme for the year and remain committed to reducing leverage ahead of progressing with our development pipeline."
Keillen Nldovu, the head of listed property funds at Stanlib, approved of the strategy. "This makes them stay ahead of the game and to produce superior returns over time," he said.
Hammerson listed on the JSE in September 2016 to extend its shareholder base, giving South African investors direct exposure to the firm without the need for an offshore allowance.
Cratos Capital money manager Ron Klipin said that Hammerson benefited from owning assets across western Europe in countries such as France, the UK and Ireland. "Hammerson is a quality operation with a good track record and a proven management record. Currently, I’m allocating money to offshore property groups as opposed to domestic ones and Hammerson stands out as a strong, large, liquid company."
Klipin said Hammerson had a diversified property portfolio covering well-established shopping centres and retail parks and that it was expanding carefully across Europe.
"This enables it to spread risk in different jurisdictions."
Atkins said the group’s new investments were being focused on markets that showed higher growth than traditional ones such as London.
These included Birmingham and booming Dublin. Davy Stockbrokers has predicted that Ireland’s GDP would grow 5% in 2017, up from a previous forecast of 3.7%. This is well ahead of the consensus forecast for 1.7% growth across the eurozone.
