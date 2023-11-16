Gold Fields’ greenfield Salares Norte project to come on stream in December
The multi-billion rand rand project has had several delays
16 November 2023 - 15:08
Gold Fields says its multi-billion-rand greenfield, Salares Norte in Chile, will come on stream in December after several delays, that resulted in cost overruns.
The total capital expenditure on the project is now projected to be $1.04bn (R18.2bn), up from the initial estimate of $860m...
