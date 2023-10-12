Gold Fields: New broom, old hands
The company’s new CEO, former South32 executive Mike Fraser, is a known quantity to the South African market and, right now, Gold Fields needs all the certainty it can get
12 October 2023 - 05:00
Gold Fields has a new leader. But much to the market’s relief, strategy is not expected to change. Mike Fraser, a former BHP and South32 executive who will take the helm in January, pledged this week to stick by the principles of his predecessor, Martin Preece, interim CEO for the past 10 months.
What does this mean for shareholders? Conservative resource replacement management for one, while external growth via the mergers & acquisitions market will be bite-sized and commercially opportunistic. ..
