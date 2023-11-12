Gold Fields glitters at Top 100 Companies awards
Diversified gold producer returned R76,826 to shareholders who held the stock for five years from 2018 to 2023
12 November 2023 - 06:44
Gold Fields has proven that all that glitters is indeed gold when it was ranked No 1 in this year's Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards.
The ranking came as the 130-year-old diversified gold producer delivered solid results despite a challenging operating environment. Gold Fields owns the South Deep mine, its sole mine in South Africa, and operates mines in Ghana, Peru and Australia, and two projects in Canada and Chile...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.