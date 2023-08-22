Wesizwe Platinum operations resume at flagship mine after month-long strike
Signing of a crucial agreement marks the end of labour relation negotiations affecting the North West operations, company says
22 August 2023 - 20:00
Wesizwe Platinum said on Tuesday the month-long unprotected strike at its flagship mine has been resolved, paving the way for the immediate resumptions of operations.
“This significant development follows the signing of a crucial peace agreement that marked the end of a prolonged period of labour relations negotiations,” the junior platinum group metals (PGM) producer said in a statement, without giving further detail...
