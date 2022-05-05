Features / Cover Story Commodities: stock picks for punters Which resources stocks to buy, and which to jettison? Should retail investors even be messing around in commodity companies at this delicate juncture? Tough questions, these B L Premium

The broader sweeps of the commodity cycle make for an enviable investment chart, given how the JSE’s resources index has shifted from about 32,000 points in May 2017 to about 77,000 today.

Stalwart shares such as Anglo American and BHP have grown 291% and 169% respectively over five years, with some decent dividends adding extra lustre. Anglo American Platinum — another default commodity pick for retail investors — shows an astounding 431% share price growth over five years...