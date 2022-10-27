×

Companies / Mining

Anglo American expects flat production as problems hit Kumba

Load-shedding hampered Kumba’s iron ore production

27 October 2022 - 12:55 Nico Gous

Diversified miner Anglo American’s production was flat year on year in the third quarter, as higher production was offset by lower copper ore grades in Chile and some operational challenges at its Kumba iron ore business.

“We do continue to feel the effects of dislocations in the global economy on our business — in energy and across supply chains and labour markets — and are planning accordingly for 2023, confident in the strategic position of our business,” CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Thursday in the company’s quarterly production report end-September...

