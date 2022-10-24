×

Companies / Mining

Port bottlenecks hamper South32’s exports

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 20:23 Michelle Gumede

Diversified mining group South32 reported a slump in aluminium and manganese sales at its SA operations in the three months to September, hampered by port congestion coupled with limited access to third-party logistics, a situation worsened by the Transnet strike.

The shares of the Perth-based company, which has a primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange with secondary listings on the Johannesburg and London Stock Exchanges, fell the most in two weeks, down 3.64% to R42.23, its lowest close since July...

