Remember Amalia Gold? The company briefly lit up the JSE in the late 1990s with a promise to mine gold from a prospect in Schweizer-Reneke in North West province before losing more than 90% of its value. It disappeared in a paper trail of fraud proceedings. How about Gazankulu Gold Holdings, or more recently Pamodzi Gold or Great Basin Gold?
They, along with a cartful of other long-forgotten names, populate a veritable necropolis of mining freebooters that the JSE seems to attract...
The horror show of SA’s junior miners
While the Australian Securities Exchange boasts junior mining endeavours galore, here on the JSE — for various reasons — it’s more a case of rotting cadavers
