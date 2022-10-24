×

Military will remain at Gemfields mine as it resumes production

Mozambican military will remain at the mine for the foreseeable future as it resumes production

24 October 2022 - 11:16 Nico Gous

The Mozambican military will remain at the Gemfields mine, which was evacuated on Thursday after insurgents attacked the neighbouring mine, for the foreseeable future as it resumes production.

“Key operational personnel have now returned to Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) and basic operations have resumed,” the precious stone miner said in a brief statement on Monday...

