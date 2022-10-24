Military will remain at Gemfields mine as it resumes production

The local bourse lost ground on Monday morning as it took its lead from its global peers
The chosen approach is not economically and politically attainable in a low-growth, high interest-rate, higher-inflation environment
Enoch Godongwana is expected to announce the Cabinet’s decision during his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
The scheme will see the Department of Agriculture provide grant financing for emerging farmers which the Land Bank will match rand for rand
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The leader of the right wing Brothers of Italy formally took over from Mario Draghi as head of government on Sunday
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
The accelerator Awards are objective and fact-based, says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa
The Mozambican military will remain at the Gemfields mine, which was evacuated on Thursday after insurgents attacked the neighbouring mine, for the foreseeable future as it resumes production.
“Key operational personnel have now returned to Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM) and basic operations have resumed,” the precious stone miner said in a brief statement on Monday...
